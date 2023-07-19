Nivruti Rai, former Intel India head, joins Invest India as MD and CEO1 min read 19 Jul 2023, 07:50 PM IST
Rai, an Intel veteran of 29 years, brings extensive experience in technology and industry relations to the position.
Former Intel India head Nivruti Rai has joined as the Managing Director and CEO of Invest India, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry informed on Wednesday. She took over the charge from Manmeet K Nanda, Joint Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), who had assumed this additional charge in March 2023.
