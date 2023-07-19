comScore
Former Intel India head Nivruti Rai has joined as the Managing Director and CEO of Invest India, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry informed on Wednesday. She took over the charge from Manmeet K Nanda, Joint Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), who had assumed this additional charge in March 2023.

Nanda had taken over Invest India from Deepak Bagla who resigned from his post citing "personal reasons". Bagla quit the leadership role after an audit into the operations of Invest India under him.

Rai is the recipient of the prestigious Nari Shakti Puraskar for her contributions to the field of technology. She spent 29 years at Intel as a global business and technology leader. She led Intel India as Country Head for the past seven years driving the growth and investment of Intel in India.

During her tenure at Intel India, Rai contributed significantly towards indigenous technology development, start-up ecosystem, electronics manufacturing ecosystem, and policy formulation, especially in the areas of critical and emerging technologies, the ministry said.

She has been part of the leadership team in various industrial bodies and government committees and brings a wealth of experience in working closely with industry associations, business leaders, and government leaders.

Invest India is an investment promotion agency, whose aim is to facilitate investors looking to invest in India. It also plays a role in executing the government's flagship initiatives including Make in India, Startup India, and National Single Window System.

