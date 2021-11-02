Niyogin Fintech to invest Rs100 cr to boost growth

Niyogin caters to India’s underserved MSMEs and rural individuals, and is engaged in diversified segments such as rural tech, credit, and wealth tech. In MSMEs, Niyogin counts on the strong customer connect of its to drive business growth on a revenue sharing model. The company also operates on a hybrid model wherein it provides technology solutions across different segments to its partners, who in turn handle the physical leg of customer servicing for a revenue share. In rural areas, the company helps retail stores to offer payments and financial transactions to customers in their vicinity.