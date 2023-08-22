NLC India completes diversion of Paravanar River course

New Delhi: NLC India Limited has completed the Paravanar River course diversion project, providing flood defence and agricultural prosperity to the region. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Paravanar River previously posed a threat to villages and agricultural lands in its path due to its temporary alignment near Mine-2's cutting face.

The project mitigates inundation, boosts agricultural potential, and provides consistent irrigation to local farmers. The steady flow of water in the Paravanar river also invigorates groundwater, providing a vital and sustainable resource for the region's future.

"The long pending and vital work of permanent diversion of Paravanar river course has been completed yesterday, i.e., 21 August 2023. The major portion of 10.5 kms out of the total 12 kms had already been completed and from 26 July 2023, NLCIL took up the pending portion of 1.5 kms," the coal ministry said.

Recognizing the importance of safeguarding communities and agricultural resources, NLC India established a permanent Paravanar river course covering 18 hectares of land.