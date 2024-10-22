Companies
NLC India eyes ₹4,500 crore IPO for green energy arm by June next year
Summary
- The lignite miner plans to offload 51% shares in NLC India Renewables Ltd, says NLC India CMD Prasanna Kumar Motupalli.
New Delhi: State-run NLC India Ltd is looking to raise about ₹4,500 crore through the initial public offering (IPO) of its subsidiary NLC India Renewables Ltd (NLCIRL) in April-June 2025, according to its top executive.
