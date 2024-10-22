NLC India eyes ₹4,500 crore IPO for green energy arm by June next year

As part of its expansion plan and in line with the Centre’s goal of installing 500GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030, NLC has set an ambitious target to contribute 10.11GW to this through various renewable energy projects across Tamil Nadu and other states, contingent upon their technical and commercial feasibility, says its annual report for FY24. NLCIL also intends to be involved in solar park projects initiated by different state governments. It has also joined the International Solar Alliance as a member.