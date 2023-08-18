NLC India signs pact with Rajasthan govt for 300 MW solar power supply

NLC India signs pact with Rajasthan govt for 300 MW solar power supply1 min read 18 Aug 2023, 01:20 PM IST
- The EPC contract for the project has been awarded to Tata Power Solar Systems through competitive bidding.
New Delhi: State-owned NLC India on Friday said it has entered into an agreement with Rajasthan Urja Vikas Nigam (RUVNL) for supplying 300 megawatt of solar power under the CPSU scheme.
New Delhi: State-owned NLC India on Friday said it has entered into an agreement with Rajasthan Urja Vikas Nigam (RUVNL) for supplying 300 megawatt of solar power under the CPSU scheme.
“The company has secured 510 MW solar project capacity in the CPSU Scheme Phase-II Tranche-III, floated by Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency through competitive bidding," it added.
“The company has secured 510 MW solar project capacity in the CPSU Scheme Phase-II Tranche-III, floated by Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency through competitive bidding," it added.
According to the ministry of coal, NLC's 300 MW solar project capacity is under execution at Barsingsar, Bikaner district, Rajasthan. The engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract for the project has been awarded to Tata Power Solar Systems through competitive bidding.
The power usage agreement (PUA) for the 300 MW solar project was signed between NLC India and RUVNL on 17 August at Jaipur for supply of solar power to the State for the next 25 years.
Tamil Nadu-based NLCIL has 1,421 MW of renewable energy capacity. As per the corporate plan of the company, it contemplates establishing 6,031 MW capacity by 2030.
The power to the tune of 750 million units (MU) is to be generated annually from the project and the total green power generated will be supplied to Rajasthan.
The project will help Rajasthan meet its renewable purchase obligation targets. The power generated from the project will help in the reduction of carbon emissions to the tune of 0.726 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions every year.
This is the first time NLCIL is expanding its footprint of this capacity outside Tamil Nadu. Currently, it has 1.40 GW capacity in the southern state.