NLCIL floats global tender enquiry for gasification block of lignite to methanol project

“On October 22, 2022, Global Tender Enquiry is floated for NLCIL through Project Management Consultant EIL, for Gasification block (LEPC-1) of Lignite to Methanol Project in the august presence of Anil Kumar Jain, Secretary to Government of India, Ministry of Coal, Amit Lal Meena, Officer on Special Duty, Ministry of Coal, Rakesh Kumar, CMD, NLCIL along with Vartika Shukla, CMD, EIL, and other Directors of both NLCIL and EIL in New Delhi," said a statement from EIL.

