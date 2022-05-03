OPEN APP
NMDC achieves highest production of Iron ore in April 2022
NEW DELHI : The National Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (NMDC) reported production of 3.15 Million Tonnes (MnT) and sale of 3.12 MnT of iron ore in the first month of FY23.

A CPSE under the Ministry of Steel, the company continues to register growth in its physical performance. 

Iron ore production in April 2022 was 0.6% higher than that of April 2021 and sales during the month saw a growth of 0.9% over the CPLY, statement from the ministry said.

Deriving strength from the 42 MnT produced in FY22, the mining major achieved the highest production for any April month in the company’s history.

“FY23 has started on the right note for us and is a reflection of our team’s hard work aligned with the company’s strategic posture. Our adoption of new technology and digital initiatives is strengthening our supply chain and making NMDC future ready. Having achieved the target of 42 MnT iron ore production, we are confident that NMDC will grow to become a 50 MnT mining company in the near future," said Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC.

