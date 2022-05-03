NMDC achieves highest production of Iron ore in April 2022

“FY23 has started on the right note for us and is a reflection of our team’s hard work aligned with the company’s strategic posture. Our adoption of new technology and digital initiatives is strengthening our supply chain and making NMDC future ready. Having achieved the target of 42 MnT iron ore production, we are confident that NMDC will grow to become a 50 MnT mining company in the near future," said Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC.