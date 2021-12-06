Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NMDC announces interim dividend, fixes record date

NMDC is India’s largest iron ore producer
1 min read . 09:21 AM IST Livemint

  • NMDC further informed that the company has fixed December 15, as the record date for the purpose of payment of interim dividend

State-run National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) has announced that the company's board of directors at its meeting held on 3 December 2021, declared interim dividend of 9 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each for the financial year 2021-22.

NMDC further informed that the company has fixed Wednesday the 15th of December 2021, as the record date for the purpose of payment of interim dividend. The interim dividend shall be paid/dispatched to the shareholders of the company as per the provisions of the companies Act 2013.

On the other hand, the state-owned mining company last month had slashed prices of lump ore by 750 a tonne and fines 200 per tonne. The revised prices are effective November 30, 2021, the company had said.

On November 5, the company had fixed the rates of lump ore at 5,950 per tonne, and that of fines at 4,760 a tonne, with effect from November 4, 2021. Iron ore is the key steel making raw material. A change in its prices has a direct impact on the rates of steel.

NMDC, under the ministry of steel, is the country's largest iron ore-producing company. Shares of NMDC were trading over 1% lower on the BSE in Monday's opening deals.

