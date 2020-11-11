NMDC, under the steel ministry, is the country's largest iron ore miner

NMDC board approves up to ₹ 1,378 crore buyback plan

1 min read . 03:43 PM IST

PTI

The board approved a proposal for buyback of 13,12,43,809 fully paid-up equity shares of a face value of Re 1 each from the company's shareholders at a price of ₹105 per equity share payable in cash, NMDC said