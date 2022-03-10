OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  NMDC conducts e-auction of rough diamonds from Panna mines
NMDC Ltd has conducted an e-auction for sale of rough diamonds produced at its Panna mines in Madhya Pradesh. The e-auction received an overwhelming response from diamond merchants of Surat, Mumbai and Panna.

About 8337 carats of rough diamonds, produced prior to December 2020, were offered in the auction and almost 100% of the quantity received winning bids, a company statement said.

NMDC’s diamond mining project at Majhgawan, Panna is the only mechanised diamond mine in the country. The project is equipped with the facilities of ore processing plant including heavy media separation unit, X-ray sorter for diamond separation and disposal system for tailings generated.

Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC said, “NMDC has been in the sphere of mining for over six decades now. With state of art technology and unparalleled experience, the company has become an entity that balances environmental safety and protection of people around the mines with enhanced production capacity for the nation."

NMDC has its diamond mine at Panna in Madhya Pradesh, which is the only state in India that accounts for 90% of the total diamond resource for our country. NMDC’s presence in the state with a production capacity of 84,000 carats per year shows its commitment to the country’s growing economy, Deb said.

