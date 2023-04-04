NMDC Ltd produces 41.22 million tonnes iron ore in previous fiscal

Commenting on the strong performance, Amitava Mukherjee (CMD, Additional Charge) said, “Surpassing 41 MT of iron ore production despite unprecedented torrential rain encapsulates NMDC’s strength, resilience, and an unswerving commitment to ensure mineral security. Fuelled by the best-ever Q4 production in FY23, NMDC is entering FY2023-24 with the right momentum."