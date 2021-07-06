NMDC: Govt to exercise oversubscription option up to 3.49% in co stake under OFS

"In the event the Oversubscription Option is exercised, the Equity Shares forming part of the Base Offer Size and the Oversubscription Option will in aggregate, be referred to as the "Offer Shares". In the event such Oversubscription Option is not exercised, the Equity Shares forming part of the Base Offer Size will be referred to as the "Offer Shares", through the separate designated window of BSE Limited ("BSE") and National Stock Exchange of India Limited ("NSE" and together with BSE, the "Stock Exchanges"), collectively representing 7.49% of the total paid up equity share capital of the Company, and such offer hereinafter referred as the "Offer")," the company said in a regualtory filing.