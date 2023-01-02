NMDC hikes iron ore lump rates by 200 per tonne to 4,300 per tonne

NMDC hikes iron ore lump rates by ₹200 per tonne to ₹4,300 per tonne2 min read . 04:25 PM IST
The prices are effective January 1
The prices are effective January 1
State-owned NMDC on Monday announced it has hiked the prices of iron ore lumps by ₹200 to ₹4,300 per tonne.
State-owned NMDC on Monday announced it has hiked the prices of iron ore lumps by ₹200 to ₹4,300 per tonne.
The country's largest iron ore miner has also increased rates of iron ore fines by ₹500 to ₹3,410 per tonne, NMDC said in a regulatory filing.
The country's largest iron ore miner has also increased rates of iron ore fines by ₹500 to ₹3,410 per tonne, NMDC said in a regulatory filing.
The prices are effective January 1, and exclude royalty, district mineral fund (DMF), National Mineral Exploration Trust (DMET), cess, forest permit fee and other taxes, NMDC said.
The prices are effective January 1, and exclude royalty, district mineral fund (DMF), National Mineral Exploration Trust (DMET), cess, forest permit fee and other taxes, NMDC said.
Lump ore or high-grade iron contains 65.53 per cent Fe (iron), while fines are inferior grade ore with 64 per cent and less Fe content.
Lump ore or high-grade iron contains 65.53 per cent Fe (iron), while fines are inferior grade ore with 64 per cent and less Fe content.
In the last price revision announced on November 30, NMDC had fixed the rate of the lump at ₹4,100 per tonne and that of fines at ₹2,910 a tonne with immediate effect.
In the last price revision announced on November 30, NMDC had fixed the rate of the lump at ₹4,100 per tonne and that of fines at ₹2,910 a tonne with immediate effect.
NMDC Limited in December reported eight per cent growth compared to the same month last year in iron ore production at 3.61 million tonnes and 5.5 per cent jump in sales at 3.04 million tonnes in November.
NMDC Limited in December reported eight per cent growth compared to the same month last year in iron ore production at 3.61 million tonnes and 5.5 per cent jump in sales at 3.04 million tonnes in November.
Iron ore is one of the key raw materials used in the manufacturing of steel, and any movement in its prices has a direct impact on the rates of the steel, an alloy widely used in segments such as construction, infrastructure, automobile and railways.
Iron ore is one of the key raw materials used in the manufacturing of steel, and any movement in its prices has a direct impact on the rates of the steel, an alloy widely used in segments such as construction, infrastructure, automobile and railways.
Hyderabad-based NMDC (formerly known as National Mineral Development Corporation) under the Ministry of Steel contributes over 17 per cent to India's total iron ore production.
Hyderabad-based NMDC (formerly known as National Mineral Development Corporation) under the Ministry of Steel contributes over 17 per cent to India's total iron ore production.
Coal India reported a 16% growth in its coal production so far during April-December at 479 million tonne.
Coal India reported a 16% growth in its coal production so far during April-December at 479 million tonne.
The state-run mining major has achieved 101.4% of the progressive target, as it pipped the target by 6.7 metric tonne, a company statement on Monday said.
The state-run mining major has achieved 101.4% of the progressive target, as it pipped the target by 6.7 metric tonne, a company statement on Monday said.
“The y-o-y increase in quantum terms was a humungous 65.4 MTs in the nine month period of FY23, logging a robust 16% growth. This means the asking growth rate for the fourth quarter of current fiscal has slid down to 5.7% which at the beginning of the fiscal year was 12.4%," it said. All the subsidiaries of Coal India have posted double digit growth, according to the statement.
“The y-o-y increase in quantum terms was a humungous 65.4 MTs in the nine month period of FY23, logging a robust 16% growth. This means the asking growth rate for the fourth quarter of current fiscal has slid down to 5.7% which at the beginning of the fiscal year was 12.4%," it said. All the subsidiaries of Coal India have posted double digit growth, according to the statement.
The company's scrip ended 2.4 per cent higher at ₹126 on BSE.
The company's scrip ended 2.4 per cent higher at ₹126 on BSE.