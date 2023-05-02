New Delhi: State-owned NMDC Ltd on Tuesday reported a record production of 3.51 million tonnes and sales of 3.43 million tonnes in April, marking an 11.42% and 9.93% increase respectively compared to the same period last year. The boost in production was attributed to the company’s investments in advanced technologies and equipment, as well as a focus on innovation and sustainability.

The Ministry of Steel noted that the mining giant continues its exceptional performance, having surpassed 40 million tonnes consecutively in FY22 and FY23. NMDC’s iron ore production plays a significant role in India’s economic growth, as the country is among the largest global producers and consumers of the commodity.

The strong performance indicates a positive outlook for the Indian economy and its ability to meet rising iron ore demand across various industries. Amitava Mukherjee, CMD (Additional Charge), NMDC, praised the team for their dedication and consistent efforts to outperform themselves, as demonstrated by the solid April figures.

Mukherjee added that NMDC is continuously adopting new processes and technologies to strengthen its supply chain and aims to become a 100 MTPA mining company by 2030. In addition to iron ore, the Hyderabad-based company also explores a range of minerals, including copper, rock phosphate, limestone, dolomite, and gypsum.