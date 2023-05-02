NMDC iron ore output rises 11.42% to 3.5 MT in April

New Delhi: State-owned NMDC Ltd on Tuesday reported a record production of 3.51 million tonnes and sales of 3.43 million tonnes in April, marking an 11.42% and 9.93% increase respectively compared to the same period last year. The boost in production was attributed to the company’s investments in advanced technologies and equipment, as well as a focus on innovation and sustainability.

