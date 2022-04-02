NMDC reports record production growth of 23% in FY22

Congratulating the NMDC team for their company’s best-ever performance, NMDC CMD Sumit Deb said, “NMDC has achieved a record-breaking physical performance for FY22 on the back of a propelling expansion and investment strategy, we are entering the new fiscal with a valuable head start. Our digitalisation drive is beginning to contribute to our improved performance and we are excited to see this transformation in how we do business and share the benefits with our stakeholders."