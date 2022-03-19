NMDC signs pact with IIT Kharagpur for drone-based mineral exploration

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The collaboration would further lead to the development of software spectral tools for mineral excavation and capacity-building programs on mining technology
NMDC Ltd, the country’s largest iron ore producer, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with IIT Kharagpur for drone-based mineral exploration.
NMDC and IIT Kharagpur would develop spectral products, methods and algorithms for exploration using drone (UAV) for mining. The collaboration would further lead to the development of software spectral tools for mineral excavation and capacity-building programs on mining technology.
NMDC has been exploring minerals for six decades for a wide range of minerals such as copper, rock phosphate, limestone, magnesite, diamond, tungsten and beach sands amongst others right from the reconnaissance G4 level to the detailed G1 level of UNFC.
“NMDC would be the first CPSE in India to conduct Drone-based Geophysical Surveys and Hyperspectral Studies for Mineral Exploration in the country. NMDC’s tie-up with IIT-Kharagpur will open a new chapter and set a benchmark in the field of mineral exploration for the nation," Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC said.
NMDC is conducting exploration for various minerals in Madhya Pradesh and in the Beloda-Belmundi block in Chhattisgarh for diamonds. It is also the first CPSE to use space geophysics in central Indian diamond province and the first to use online monitoring of exploration of data on the BHUVAN platform.
NMDC is increasingly relying on technological innovation and digitalization of its database related to exploration and mining.
With the launch of a policy on drones, the government has taken the first step to regulate and monitor drone usage and operations in India which are currently being used in the fields of agriculture, urban planning, forestry, mining, disaster management, surveillance, transport etc.
