New Delhi: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) appointed resolution professional (RP) for Jet Airways (India) Limited, Ashish Chhawchharia, on Thursday said that neither the airline nor its new owners, a consortium comprising London-based Kalrock Capital and Dubai-based entrepreneur Murari Lal Jalan, have appointed any agencies to issue offer of employment in the airline.

The statement from Chhawchharia comes amidst a flurry of fake emails and messages doing the rounds, seeking out former employees of the airline, for job opportunities in the company under the new ownership.

One such mail, which has been seen by Mint, said that human resource teams at the airline are set to start the hiring process for aircraft staff, maintenance professionals and cabin crew over the next few weeks. The source of the mail, however, couldn't be ascertained.

"It has now been brought to my attention that certain agents/agencies/individuals have been contacting job aspirants (particularly current and past employees of Jet Airways)offering employment in the revived airline, once the consortium of Mr. Murari Lal Jalan and Mr. Florian Fritsch (“Consortium") has been approved by the Hon’ble NCLT, Mumbai to take charge of Jet Airways," Chhawchharia said.

" Any one dealing with such agents/agencies/individuals, including employment portals, will be doing so at their own risk and Jet Airways, the Consortium and I/my team shall not be held responsible for any loss or damage suffered directly or indirectly as a result of such dealings," he said adding that neither the airline or the new owners have appointed any agents or agencies to issue offer of employment in the airline.

Once India’s largest private carrier, Jet Airways was forced to shut operations following an acute cash crunch and rising debt. Subsequently on 20 June 2019, the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) admitted the airline under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) after lenders referred it to the bankruptcy court.

Concluding a long-drawn bidding process, lenders accepted on 18 October a ₹1,000-crore bid by a consortium comprising London-based Kalrock Capital and Dubai-based entrepreneur Murari Lal Jalan to revive the airline. However, the winning consortium's bid is yet to be approved by the NCLT.

The revival plan, proposed by the winning consortium, currently awaits the approval of the NCLT, which is expected to hear it shortly.

