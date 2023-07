“It has come to our knowledge that a statement purportedly issued by the spokesperson of SpiceJet Ltd has been circulating among certain sections of the media that SpiceJet Ltd is in talks with Mr. Kalanithi Maran and M/s. Kal Airways Pvt. Ltd. for an amicable settlement," the company said in an official statement.

“We deny the same and state that there is no question of an amicable settlement with SpiceJet Ltd in view of the matter having reached finality by virtue of the order dated July 7, 2023 of the Honourable Supreme Court of India," it added.

“We hope that SpiceJet Ltd will comply with the orders of the Honourable Supreme Court of India and pay us the interest amount of Rs. 386 Crores forthwith," the company further said.

On July 7, the Supreme Court declined to grant an extension to SpiceJet to fulfill its payment obligations to Kalanithi Maran, as directed in the court's February order.

During the hearing, SpiceJet - represented by senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi - pleaded for an extension and expressed their willingness to immediately pay Rs. 10 crore as a gesture of good faith.

Expressing dissatisfaction with SpiceJet's application, the court reprimanded the airline, saying that it was engaging in unnecessary litigation. The court firmly stated that no extension would be granted to SpiceJet, as it was crucial to uphold commercial integrity.

Consequently, SpiceJet is now required to make a payment of Rs. 380 crore to Maran in compliance with the court's order.