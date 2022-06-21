No case for level playing field on private 5G networks: BIF

No case for level playing field on private 5G networks: BIF3 min read . Updated: 21 Jun 2022, 04:10 PM IST
- BIF, or the Broadband India Foundation, represents the likes of Amazon, TCS, Meta, among others
Listen to this article
Tech companies backing private 5G networks in a fresh salvo dismissed demands of telecom companies seeking level playing field on private 5G networks on the grounds that the captive networks would not compete with public networks, will be used for self-consumption, would not be resold, and therefore do not need to be regulated in the same way as carriers' networks.