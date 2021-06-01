The government's decision to remove Rs. 500 crore ceiling cap on loan outstanding for eligibility under the ECLGS 3.0 credit scheme is likely to benefit a large number of hotels said ratings agency, ICRA. The maximum assistance has been capped at Rs. 200 crore or 40% (of borrowings), whichever is lower.

The agency said that 32% of ICRA-rated hotel (65 properties) debt could potentially benefit from the extension of the ECLGS 3.0 to borrowers with over Rs. 500 crore bank debt. About 70% of ICRA’s hospitality portfolio of 65 hotels applied for moratorium during the first wave. Subsequently, most companies availed debt under ECLGS 1.0 and 2.0, and through other long-term debt to shore up their liquidity for meeting operational and financial commitments.

"Some companies also resorted to equity fund raising from investors and promoters. This (cap removal) is a welcome move and is expected to benefit larger hospitality companies. About 32% of ICRA rated debt is incrementally eligible for loan availment because of the cap removal," said Vinutaa S, assistant vice president and sector head, ICRA Ratings.

The second wave has put a temporary brakes on the recovery prospects of an already stressed hospitality sector, with occupancy dipping sequentially from 45% in March 2021 to 32-34% in April 2021 and further to about 25-27% in May 2021.

ICRA’s outlook on the hospitality sector continues to be negative since March 2020 as challenges are far from over.

The negative rating actions in the hotel sector were at an all-time high in FY2021 with 74% of ICRA’s hotel portfolio impacted in the post-covid scenario.

A severe impact of the pandemic has resulted in a sharp increase in downgrades. About 70% of the entities are on negative credit outlook, compared to 92% of the entities with stable outlook in January 2020. The industry credit profile is expected to weaken with the second wave derailing the recovery momentum and this could result in more negative rating actions.

The RevPARs in FY2022 were expected to be weaker than that post the Global Financial Crisis in 2010, even before the second wave and this is only expected to be impacted further with the rise in infections. Currently, ICRA expects the occupancy and RevPAR to be adversely impacted, at least over the next two-three months because of the second wave. The industry RevPARs would be tied to the pandemic timelines, although widespread vaccination rollout would ease the situation to an extent. The agency predicted that recovery to pre-covid levels is still at least two years away.

