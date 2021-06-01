No ceiling cap on loans outstanding to benefit more hotels, ICRA

The RevPARs in FY2022 were expected to be weaker than that post the Global Financial Crisis in 2010, even before the second wave and this is only expected to be impacted further with the rise in infections. Currently, ICRA expects the occupancy and RevPAR to be adversely impacted, at least over the next two-three months because of the second wave. The industry RevPARs would be tied to the pandemic timelines, although widespread vaccination rollout would ease the situation to an extent. The agency predicted that recovery to pre-covid levels is still at least two years away.