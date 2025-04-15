No change in demand from India in 2 months, demand outstripping supply: Salesforce

Mumbai, Apr 15 (PTI) Customer relationship management-focused firm Salesforce has not witnessed any change in customer behaviour in the last two months, despite the heightened concerns over tariffs, a top official said on Tuesday.

The country is in a "protracted period" of high appetite for technology, its executive vice president Arun Kumar Parameswaran told reporters here.

"From a demand perspective in India, we have not seen any waning of demand. I have never seen such a protracted period (of high demand). The demand for what we do in the marketplace far outstrips the supply," he said.

Replying to a specific question on demand over the last two months, which have seen heightened concerns on the tariff wars, he said there is no change.

"So far, (there is) no change. My view is that everybody is in a wait-and-see mode. Nobody is changing," Parameswaran said.

Further, he said in times of uncertainty, customers will get discerning about the returns that they get from the spends but will not cut spends.

Arundhati Bhattacharya, the company's chairperson and chief executive officer, said no company is cutting innovation spends and added that making a business sustainable is the top priority in such times due to which they rely on technology.

The company had witnessed a 40 per cent growth in its topline at ₹9,116 crore in FY24. At present, it has 13,000 people working across six offices in India.

Parameswaran said only those sectors which are deeply affected by potential changes in tariffs are the ones which may be a bit more circumspect on spends.

Air India's chief digital and technology officer Satya Ramaswamy said the Tata-owned carrier is not looking to cut down the technology expenditure at all and it may be looking to increase the same.

Salesforce on Tuesday announced that Air India has adopted its 'agentforce' solution to automate customer service processes.