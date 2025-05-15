No change to Apple's India iPhone plan for now amid Trump's strictures
NEW DELHI : Apple Inc. is not mulling any immediate change to its strategy of manufacturing more devices in India, said a person aware of developments at the Cupertino technology giant on Thursday. As a result, plans to use India as a hub for making more iPhones to supply the US market are on track, as per the company’s current strategy—wherein it seeks to more than double the number of iPhones it makes in India at the moment.