No confidence: Dish shareholders spurn all three resolutions

The trouble at Dish TV started seven months ago when it faced a revolt by its largest shareholder, Yes Bank. Alleging corporate misgovernance, Yes Bank, which owns 25.63% of Dish TV’s shares, sought reconstitution of the board in a letter dated 4 September. It wanted to remove five directors and sought the induction of seven members. Yes Bank was also peeved that Dish TV agreed to raise ₹1,000 crore via a rights issue in February last year, despite objections by the bank. Dish TV, which denies these allegations, argued that Yes Bank is looking to take control of the company by demanding reconstitution of the board. After Dish TV rejected the lender’s demand, Yes Bank called for an extraordinary general meeting. Dish TV rejected this demand too. Subsequently, both Yes Bank and Dish TV sought courts to adjudicate. At least five lawsuits, including Yes Bank’s demand to hold an EGM, are being heard before a company court in Mumbai and the Bombay high court.