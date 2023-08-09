Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will speak on the no confidence debate during the Parliament session on Wednesday, senior party leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury confirmed. He further informed that Rahul Gandhi will open the discussion today at 12 noon. On Tuesday, it was highly speculated that Rahul Gandhi would be opening the debate in the Lok Sabha, however, the discussion was opened by Gaurav Gogoi, who filed the no confidence motion against the PM Modi government last week. Further taking a jibe BJP leader Nishikant Dubey's comment, Chowdhury said, "They have just one work. They don't think about the nation, about society, about Manipur. Their only duty is to abuse Rahul Gandhi and his family. They don't know anything else. Why are Modi and his government, his colleagues so scared of Rahul Gandhi? I find it very surprising."

Want to break PM Modi's "vow of silence" on Manipur: Gaurav Gogoi

Day 1 of the debate on the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government saw the Congress and Union Ministers locking horns over the situation in Manipur which has been witnessing ethnic clashes since May.

Congress accused the government of creating a great divide in Manipur.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, who initiated the debate, said the Opposition was compelled to move the no-confidence motion against the government to break Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "vow of silence" on Manipur.

"We are compelled to bring the no-confidence motion. This was never about numbers but about justice for Manipur. I have moved the motion that this House expresses no confidence in the Government. I.N.D.I.A. has brought this motion for Manipur. Manipur wants justice," Gogoi said.

He further asked why Manipur Chief Minister N Biren has not been sacked from his post till date.

“Why did he not visit Manipur to date? Why did it take almost 80 days to finally speak on Manipur and when he did speak it was just for 30 seconds? Why has the Chief Minister not been sacked so far?" Gogoi asked.

The debate ended at around 6 pm.

The YSRCP, Shiv Sena, JDU, BJD, BSP, BRS, and LJP were allotted a total of two hours, divided according to the number of MPs from each party in the House.