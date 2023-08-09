Further taking a jibe BJP leader Nishikant Dubey's comment, Chowdhury said, "They have just one work. They don't think about the nation, about society, about Manipur. Their only duty is to abuse Rahul Gandhi and his family. They don't know anything else. Why are Modi and his government, his colleagues so scared of Rahul Gandhi? I find it very surprising."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}