No corruption or rigging in AI valuation, Supreme Court told

Swamy submitted that a consortium led by SpiceJet was the other bidder, but insolvency proceedings are going on against the airline in the Madras High Court. He claimed that hence Spicejet was not entitled to bid and therefore, effectively, there was only one bidder. Mehta said that according to the petitioner, SpiceJet was never a part of the consortium that submitted the bid and proceedings pending against it have no relevance here. He argued that only one individual, Ajay Singh, promoter of Spicejet, was part of the consortium, which was the second bidder and not the airline itself. He also contended that Air India’s disinvestment was a policy decision taken by the Centre in 2017, keeping in view the airline’s huge losses.