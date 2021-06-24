Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >News >No cut in salaries, bonuses of employees amid Covid: Nita Ambani at RIL AGM

No cut in salaries, bonuses of employees amid Covid: Nita Ambani at RIL AGM

Reliance Foundation Chairperson & founder Nita Ambani addresses at the 44th Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries Limited through video conferencing, in Mumbai on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
1 min read . 06:26 PM IST Livemint

Speaking at RIL's 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM) today, Nita Ambani, Reliance Foundation's founder and chairperson said that Reliance Industries did not cut salaries, bonuses, or any other compensation of its employees throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

She further said that RIL's Mission Vaccine Suraksha is one of India's largest corporate vaccination drives, to vaccinate 20 lakh people, including retired employees, partner company employees, and their families free of cost.

She also talked about how Reliance has contributed to India's fight against COVID-19.

"The Covid-19 pandemic is a humanitarian crisis. It has tested the very spirit of humanity. But even in the darkest hour, our spirit has shone brightly. We as a people have come together and fought this battle. We did not cut salaries, bonuses, or any other compensation for our employees throughout the COVID situation," Nita Ambani said.

"India faced an acute shortage of oxygen as soon as COVID cases began to surge earlier this year. Reliance swung into action on a war footing immediately. Traditionally, we have never produced medical-grade liquid oxygen. Yet when the need arose, we repurposed our Jamnagar refinery within days, to produce high-purity medical grade liquid oxygen and, within two weeks, we ramped up production to a massive 1100 Metric Tonnes per day," she added.

