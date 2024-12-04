Low-cost carrier IndiGo refuted an AirHelp survey which alleged that the airline came among the worst on the basis of certain parameters including punctuality, reported the news agency PTI on Wednesday, December 4.

The airline also claimed that it has been consistent in scoring high on punctuality.

InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) shares closed 0.77 per cent lower at ₹4,370.50 on Wednesday, compared to ₹4,404.55 at the previous close.

AirHelp is an EU claim processing agency. The survey conducted compared the world's biggest and most popular airlines and rated them according to their punctuality, the airline's quality of service, and how well the company handled the claims of compensation.

According to a statement cited in the report, IndiGo said that the data published in the survey does not report the sample size from India and neither takes into account the methodology or compensation guidelines used by the global aviation industry, “casting a doubt on its credibility.”

The company said that the airline has been consistent in scoring high in terms of punctuality and has the lowest customer complaint ratio for an airline with its size and scale of operations, reported the news agency.

“As India's most preferred airline, IndiGo refutes the findings of this survey and reiterates its promise of on-time, affordable, courteous and hassle-free travel experience for its customers,” said the company in a statement cited by the news agency.

Among the 109 airlines, IndiGo has been ranked 103 with a total score of 4.80, according to the AirHelp survey findings published on its website. The data also shows that the low-cost carrier has received a 6.6 rating on its on-time performance, a 7.5 rating on its customer opinion, and a 0.3 rating on its claim processing service, as per the website showing the “Airline 2024” list.

IndiGo's financial turbulence Mint reported earlier that IndiGo is facing some financial turbulence even through it is currently reigning as the market leader in the Indian aviation market. The company faced a significant setback in the July to September quarter, reporting a net loss of ₹986.7 crore, which is a sharp decline from the ₹189 crore profit recorded in the same period the previous year.