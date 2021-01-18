No drop in WhatsApp usage despite unrest, says global head

New Delhi: Despite unrest around its new terms of service (ToS), WhatsApp hasn’t seen a drop in usage in India, said Will Cathcart, Global Head of WhatsApp.

Edited excerpts

Q1. While many in India seem to have downloaded WhatsApp's rival apps, have you seen a drop in the platform's usage in India?

No. We’re grateful that people continue to use and trust WhatsApp to communicate with family, friends, and co-workers. We know we have to compete for users’ trust when it comes to privacy. We think competition on privacy is good because it will help make apps even more private and secure in the future. Some apps claim to have end-to-end encryption for group chats, and do no such thing. WhatsApp groups are protected by end-to-end encryption.

Q2. Could you detail exactly what the new ToS change means for users, from WhatsApp's point of view?

We deeply appreciate the feedback and know how much our users care about privacy and security. Your personal chats with friends and family -- including groups -- are protected by end-to-end encryption. We cannot see them. We show a security label at the top of the chat so you know how your messages are secured. We recognize there has been some confusion over the past week and want to help set the record straight.

We want to be clear the policy update does not affect the privacy of your personal messages with friends or family in any way. Instead, this update includes changes related to messaging a business on WhatsApp, which is optional, and provides further transparency about how we collect and use data. This has become all the more important over the last year with people needing to conduct commerce remotely. We’re building new ways in the near term for people to shop on WhatsApp for businesses to manage and respond to messages. Where launched, this will be available to all, but it will be people’s choice whether or not to choose to do so.

Q3. Would WhatsApp be able to build the WhatsApp Business platform without making use of user data?

We’ve thought long and hard about how to build a business while maintaining the privacy and security of people’s conversations. That’s what we’re building now. And ultimately we think it’s good for people to understand the business strategy behind the apps they are using. That’s why we announced our plans years in advance.

Q4. Many users and privacy experts have said accepting the new ToS should be a choice that doesn't include losing access to WhatsApp. Do you agree?

Even though these are optional features we think it’s important for everyone to know how we protect and secure their information. Not everyone may talk to a business today, but some will in the future. We believe it is important that everyone is aware of these options though of course it is entirely up to the user whether or not they want to engage with a business. Also, this update helps with general transparency and includes changes to describe those communications. We listen carefully to the feedback we receive and we’re always looking for ways to improve how we communicate our core values around privacy and security. We want people to rest assured their personal chats, with family and friends remain entirely safe and secure.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via