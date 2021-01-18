No drop in WhatsApp usage despite unrest, says global head

We want to be clear the policy update does not affect the privacy of your personal messages with friends or family in any way. Instead, this update includes changes related to messaging a business on WhatsApp, which is optional, and provides further transparency about how we collect and use data. This has become all the more important over the last year with people needing to conduct commerce remotely. We’re building new ways in the near term for people to shop on WhatsApp for businesses to manage and respond to messages. Where launched, this will be available to all, but it will be people’s choice whether or not to choose to do so.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}