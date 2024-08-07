‘No exact change?’ Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal announces launch of ‘new feature’ for Cash-on-Delivery orders

Zomato's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Deepinder Goyal, announced on Wednesday that the food delivery platform is now equipped with a new feature related to cash-on-delivery services. According to Goyal's social media post on platform X on Wednesday, August 7, customers can ask the delivery executives to instantly add the balance of money to their Zomato Money account.

“Starting today, our customers can pay delivery partners in cash and ask for the balance amount to be added instantly to their Zomato Money account. This balance can be used towards future delivery orders or dining out,” said Deepinder Goyal, the CEO of Zomato.

For cash on delivery orders, finding exact change can sometimes be inconvenient. Starting today, our customers can pay delivery partners in cash, and ask for the balance amount to be added instantly to their Zomato Money account. This balance can be used towards future delivery… pic.twitter.com/X7HcGQZird — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) August 7, 2024

The company chief expressed that the company is trying to address customer concerns about “finding exact change” while receiving their order. As per the post on platform X, customers can find it inconvenient to find the exact change at times for their cash-on-delivery orders.

The customer can add the balance amount for each order to their Zomato Money account. According to the CEO, the balance amount can be used later to pay for future orders and dining out through Zomato.

The food delivery application CEO credited the new feature to the Bangalore-based Tata Digital-owned BigBasket for its inspiration. "Our delivery partners (three of them are working as product managers with us) for insisting that we develop this as soon as possible,” said Goyal.

The netizens positively took the launch idea, the company's focus on increasing convenience around the “cash-on-delivery” scheme for the food-delivery platform.

“Build convenience for COD in India, and the battle is already half won,” posted Vineet Sharma, responding to the CEO's post on platform X. Others also appreciated the brand's move into customer-first features to improve the user experience in Zomato.

“Slowly becoming the Amazon of logistics and delivery by building customer first features and focusing on the small small things,” said Nitin Jain, referring to Zomato becoming the next Amazon in India.