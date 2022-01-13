Amid rising coronavirus cases, driven by highly contagious Omicron variant, Labour secretary Sunil Barthwal chaired a meeting with states and union territories to take stock of the preparedness in respect of workers in general and migrant workers in particular.

During the meeting, state governments informed that barring night curfews and weekend curfews, where the number of Covid cases are rising, there were no restrictions on construction activities, business activities, running of shops and industrial activities in the country.

"So far, there is no report of unusual movement of migrant workers at present owing to the limited restrictions imposed by the governments. As on the day of review, the business situation is normal throughout the country except 50% restrictions on workforce at some places," an official statement said.

"The Centre as well as the state governments are keeping a close watch on the situation and fully ready and prepared to tackle the situation as per demand of the situation," the ministry of labour said.

Some state governments said they have already made plans for distributing dry rations to the needy labourers, if required. Some have made preparations to provide financial assistance from the building and other construction workers cess fund and social security fund available with the states.

"Railways is also keeping a very close watch on the situation particularly at the major railway stations like Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore and Secundrabad etc and ready to provide special trains in case the situation demands," it said.

All the states, UTs have been advised to keep a close liaison with the local railway authorities.

