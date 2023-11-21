comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Nov 21 2023 15:59:15
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 126.25 1.45%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 208.9 -0.19%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 680.95 1.02%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 561.4 -0.41%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 249.85 -0.44%
Business News/ Companies / News/  No extension of 30 November due date for annual return filing for companies
Back Back

No extension of 30 November due date for annual return filing for companies

 Gireesh Chandra Prasad

Statutory filings have stabilized in the MCA21 portal which has been undergoing an overhaul, a person informed about the development said

The due date for filing annual return varies from company to company depending on the date on which annual general meeting is held after the close of the financial year. (Mint)Premium
The due date for filing annual return varies from company to company depending on the date on which annual general meeting is held after the close of the financial year. (Mint)

New Delhi: There will not be any extension of the 30 November due date for companies to file annual returns for FY23 as statutory filings have stabilized in the MCA21 portal which has been undergoing an overhaul, a person informed about the development said.

Earlier this year, the government had given extra time for filing over 50 statutory forms without extra fee on account of the IT upgradation of the system. “The MCA21 portal is working smoothly and for filing annual returns, for which 30 November is the end date, there will not be any extension. The due date for filing financial statements for FY23 is over at the end of October," the person said on condition of anonymity.

The due date for filing annual return varies from company to company depending on the date on which annual general meeting is held after the close of the financial year. The maximum time available for holding the AGM is six months after the fiscal year end and companies have two months from then to file annual returns. These filings give a comprehensive picture of the company’s registration and other corporate information about its management, parent company, subsidiary and associates and operational details about business activities.

Mint had reported on 31 August that companies could file their financial statements and annual returns for FY23 in the current filing season without waiting for the new high-security forms the government is rolling out. The shift to the new ‘version three’ forms will be made after the current filing season so that professionals do not face any technical glitch in the October-November period. The shift is meant to make sure corporate disclosures are genuine and are made by the authorized persons. It also enables real-time verification of the information keyed in in the web-based forms.

The ministry has now readied a new facility to be launched in the portal for e-adjudication of cases. Testing of this facility has been done and is ready for the rollout, said a second person, who also spoke on condition of anonymity. An email sent to the spokesperson for the ministry on Monday seeking comments for the story remained unanswered at the time of publishing.

As per information available from the ministry, 1.15 million financial statements and annual returns have been filed by 15 November this year for FY23, compared to 990,000 in the same time a year ago for the FY22 period. There are over 1.5 million active companies in India.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Gireesh Chandra Prasad
Gireesh has over 22 years of experience in business journalism covering diverse aspects of the economy, including finance, taxation, energy, aviation, corporate and bankruptcy laws, accounting and auditing.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 21 Nov 2023, 04:22 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App