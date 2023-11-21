No extension of 30 November due date for annual return filing for companies
New Delhi: There will not be any extension of the 30 November due date for companies to file annual returns for FY23 as statutory filings have stabilized in the MCA21 portal which has been undergoing an overhaul, a person informed about the development said.
