Companies
No fab plans but eyes on massive laptop manufacturing ecosystem: Intel India MD
SummaryIntel India will not be setting up a semiconductor fabrication unit in the country, but is instead looking to partner with manufacturers that are part of the government’s production-linked incentive scheme to make laptops
NEW DELHI : Intel has no plans to set up a semiconductor fabrication unit in India in the near future and is unlikely to expand its manufacturing capacities for other products, said the company’s India managing director Santosh Viswanathan.
