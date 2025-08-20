No fertiliser shortage in UP, supply uninterrupted: Minister Shahi

Lucknow, Aug 20 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi on Wednesday said there is no scarcity of urea or other fertilisers in the state and assured farmers of an "uninterrupted supply" for the ongoing kharif season.

Advertisement

The comments have come against the backdrop of reports suggesting a shortage of fertiliser in several districts.

The Uttar Pradesh government has also urged farmers and dealers not to engage in unnecessary hoarding, saying there are sufficient stocks of fertilisers, according to an official release.

Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, Shahi said farmers had purchased and consumed 32.07 lakh metric tonnes of urea in the state till August 19, compared to 27.86 lakh metric tonnes during the same period last year.

"This means 4.21 lakh metric tonnes more urea has been made available to farmers this year," he added.

According to the minister, Uttar Pradesh had a total availability of 37.97 lakh metric tonnes of urea since April 1, 2025, against which 6 lakh metric tonnes still remain available across districts for purchase.

Advertisement

"Around 1.52 crore farmers have procured urea so far through POS machines using biometric authentication," he added.

On reports of irregularities, Shahi revealed that in Maharajganj and Siddharthnagar districts, several individuals had purchased more than one metric tonnes of urea multiple times, raising suspicions of hoarding.

"Such cases are under investigation and strict action will be taken against black marketing and diversion," he warned.

The minister said that in border districts, local administrations have been directed to step up vigil to prevent fertiliser smuggling out of the state.

He added that apart from urea, farmers currently have access to 3.87 lakh MT of DAP, 3 lakh MT of NPK, 2.51 lakh MT of SSP, and 0.63 lakh MT of MOP, taking the total stock of chemical fertilizers in the state to 15.91 lakh MT.

Advertisement

Both cooperative and private sectors have been mobilised to ensure smooth distribution, he noted.

Shahi stressed that the Centre and the state government are working in coordination to ensure daily supply.

"At present, 24 rakes of urea and 12 rakes of DAP are in transit, which will reach their destinations in the next 3-4 days. On average, Uttar Pradesh is being supplied 10-12 rakes of urea and 5-6 rakes of DAP daily," he said.

Taking a tough stance on malpractice, the minister said that 12,653 raids have been conducted so far across the state, resulting in the collection of 3,385 samples to check fertilizer adulteration.

Action has been initiated against errant traders, with 1,047 retail sellers issued notices, 571 licenses suspended, and 1,196 cancelled.

Advertisement

Similarly, 132 wholesale dealers were served notices, 13 licences suspended, and 4 licences cancelled.

Notices have been issued to 53 fertiliser manufacturers, and 93 FIRs have been lodged against those involved in black marketing, overpricing, and hoarding, he added.

"Fertilisers are being made available in sufficient quantities. Farmers should not panic or fall prey to rumours. Anyone found indulging in hoarding or black marketing will face strict action," Shahi said.

Hitting back at former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav’s recent remarks alleging a shortage of fertiliser in the state, the minister said, "We are doing everything that the farmers get fertiliser as per their need. He (Akhilesh Yadav) has no right to speak on these issues because under his government, farmers were forced to leave farming due to the non-availability of fertiliser."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has urged farmers to purchase fertilisers only as per requirement, assuring them that adequate supplies are available.

He also directed all districts to set up a complaint cell to resolve farmers’ grievances.