No Finish Line: Unlocking Growth at Every Stage

Long-term employees form the backbone of any organization. Their commitment to the organization reflects a healthy culture and strong retention. Yet, they may risk slipping into comfortable routines, which can slow growth or lead to career stagnation.

A Great Learning study shows that job retention confidence in India has dropped from 71% to 62% in FY25, as professionals express heightened anxiety over technological disruptions and limited progression. Furthermore, another report by SHRM showed that 54% of Indian workers say they would quit immediately, if presented with a better growth opportunity.

Speaking on the dip in motivation caused by limited growth opportunities, Rajesh Derhgawen, Chief Human Resources Officer, Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited said, “To make employees embrace new challenges, step out of their comfort zones, and pursue meaningful growth; the business itself must have growth potential – the ability to scale up, diversify and create opportunities that naturally push employees to adapt and embrace new challenges.”

Elaborating on their organization’s strategy, Derhgawen emphasized, “Talent success and time-bound transition readiness have been the cornerstones of our approach. Cross-geography and cross-role movements empower employees to gain diverse experiences, broaden their skill sets, and advance their careers, while simultaneously mitigating both business and personal risks. This fosters not only growth but also a culture of transparency across organizational processes.”

This perspective is echoed in the Gallup Survey Report, which found that 68% of voluntary exits are driven by poor engagement, weak culture, or limited growth and well-being opportunities, factors that far outweigh compensation concerns.

Sharing his view on the issue, Prateek Dubey, President & Global CHRO, Mankind Pharmaceuticals, stated that long-term employees carry untapped potential that can redefine the future. “By leveraging digital enablers, future-ready growth pathways, and purposeful challenges, we enable them to rediscover their strengths, transcend limitations, and emerge as catalysts of transformation and lasting impact,” he said.

Shantanu Jha, Group CHRO, Jubilant Bhartia Group, sees this growth in the sense of achievement. Speaking on the matter, Jha said, “It’s not about slipping into routine, but about becoming better, faster, and smarter every day. As long as we keep asking, ‘Am I better today than I was yesterday?’ we create a journey of boundless progress and lasting impact.”

The Role of AI and Digitization in Driving Boundless Growth Organizations today recognize that growth is inseparable from continuous learning. To drive transformation within and beyond their systems, they are embedding AI into their Learning and Development models, enabling sharper mapping of skill gaps. As Derhgawen points out, AI is here to stay, with its influence spanning the entire employee lifecycle and beyond.

“L&D’s real power lies in personalisation and AI has the ability to tailor content to an individual’s background, future career aspirations, his/her individual developmental plan and style of learning. It makes knowledge more accessible to people with varied levels of understanding and can measure progress with far greater accuracy. It can identify skill gaps more objectively, make recommendations that are data-driven, objective & concurrent.”

While leaders recognize AI as a key driver of growth, many still struggle to translate this awareness into concrete adoption strategies. The BFSI Industry Report 2025 reflects this gap, it stated that though 93% of Indian firms identify data as mission-critical and 78% are exploring generative AI, only 27% feel fully prepared. This underscores significant gaps in leadership readiness and learning and development capabilities.

Addressing this gap, Jha said, “Integrating AI in Learning & Development is no longer optional, it’s a must. Organizations can enable it despite initial apprehensions, but the real impact comes when employees pull it, not just when it’s pushed upon them. The more we integrate AI to map skills and guide growth, the faster we turn learning into transformation.”

On the role of AI in mapping skills and accelerating growth within the pharmaceutical landscape, Dubey drew a parallel with the evolution of medicines. “At Mankind Pharma, we see the future of learning evolving like medicine itself, it is personalized, predictive, and AI-enabled. Digitization and AI are our modern-day Sanjeevani Booti, mapping skill genomes to create adaptive pathways. Growth ahead will be a living lab of simulations and analytics, making our people not just industry-ready, but truly future-ready,” he highlighted.

While the adoption of AI has increased in order to push growth in the organizational setup for employees. It is pertinent to note that real growth will come when Artificial Intelligence and Real Intelligence work together: technology to accelerate skills, and human wisdom to shape behaviour, empathy, and purpose, added Derhgawen.