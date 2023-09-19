No fruit in ‘fruit’ drinks: Starbucks dragged to court; consumer demands $5 million1 min read 19 Sep 2023, 08:11 AM IST
Starbucks is set to face a courtroom battle over allegations that some of its Refresher fruit drinks deceive customers by lacking actual fruit, despite fruit-flavoured names. US District Judge John Cronan in Manhattan has denied the coffee chain's request to quash nine out of 11 claims in the pending class-action lawsuit.