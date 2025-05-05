Companies
No GPUs, no problem: Ziroh Labs can run AI models just with CPUs
Leslie D'Monte 7 min read 05 May 2025, 11:00 AM IST
SummaryKompact AI offers a library of pre-optimized AI models, covering text, speech, images, and multimodal applications, all designed to run smoothly on CPUs.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
India wants to become a global hub for artificial intelligence (AI), but a graphics processing unit (GPU) shortage—driven by geopolitics and steep US tariffs on China—is slowing things down. GPUs, once built for gaming, typically power most AI models because they process data much faster than central processing units (CPUs), the chips found in everyday devices like our smartphones, desktops and laptops.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less