Zeroh Labs has optimized 17 models across eight processor types. It includes models from the DeepSeek series, Microsoft’s Phi models, Meta’s LLaMA, and Alibaba’s Qwen series. The models have also been optimized for processors like Intel Xeon Silver, Gold, Platinum, Emerald, and others. Take, for example, the LLaMA 27 billion parameter model. "We first optimize it theoretically, and then we fine-tune (teaching an already-trained model to do a specific task better by giving it new, focused examples) its performance for each processor. That’s the product—the optimized model and its matched runtime. The critical part is this: we retain the full quality of the model. We don't compromise it. In fact, when IIT Madras rigorously validated our results, they found our quality scores were better than existing implementations," Dewan explained.