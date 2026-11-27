HDFC Bank customers will no longer receive SMS alerts for Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions of ₹500 or less from 1 January 2027, following a change in the bank's notification policy. However, customers will continue to receive email alerts for all UPI transactions, the private lender has informed customers through a message.

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The bank's communication read, "Update!

From 1 Jan 2027, HDFC Bank will stop UPI SMS alerts up to Rs.500. All UPI email alerts continue."

This means customers making small UPI payments, including those worth ₹100, ₹200 or ₹500, will no longer receive a corresponding SMS notification from HDFC Bank. However, they will continue to receive transaction-related information through email, provided their email address is registered and up to date with the bank.

The change does not mean that UPI payments will stop working or that customers will lose access to transaction information. It concerns only SMS notifications for transactions within the specified amount.

Why is HDFC Bank stopping SMS alerts for UPI payments up to ₹ 500? The change is in line with the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) revised directions on alerts for electronic banking transactions.

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Under the RBI's guidelines, banks are required to send immediate SMS alerts for electronic banking transactions exceeding ₹500. For transactions worth ₹500 or less, banks can decide whether to send SMS notifications based on their internal policies, without charging customers for such alerts.

The central bank has also directed banks to send email alerts for all electronic banking transactions wherever customers have provided their email addresses.

This gives banks the flexibility to discontinue SMS notifications for lower-value transactions while continuing to provide email alerts. HDFC Bank's latest communication reflects this distinction. The bank has not specified a separate operational reason for the latest change in its customer message.

How can HDFC Bank customers update their registered email address? Customers who want to continue receiving email notifications for all UPI transactions should ensure that their registered email address is correct and active. They can update their contact details through HDFC Bank's mobile banking application or NetBanking by accessing their profile or contact information settings and following the verification process.

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Alternatively, customers can visit their nearest HDFC Bank branch, fill out the contact details update form and submit valid identity proof. Customers should use the bank's official website or application to update their details rather than clicking unfamiliar or shortened links received through messages.

What should HDFC Bank customers know? The revised notification policy will take effect on 1 January 2027. Customers will continue receiving SMS alerts for UPI transactions exceeding ₹500, while email notifications will remain available for all UPI transactions, provided a valid email address is registered with the bank.

Customers should also remember that the absence of an SMS notification does not necessarily indicate a failed transaction. They can check their UPI application, bank account statement or email notifications to verify payments.

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The RBI's directions also allow banks to provide other forms of transaction notifications, including in-app and push alerts, depending on their internal policies.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X