‘No Impact on business, stakeholders’: Reliance clarifies CBI action on Reliance Communications

Updated24 Aug 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Reliance Infrastructure Limited (RInfra) has released a statement addressing recent media reports concerning the CBI’s actions involving Reliance Communications (RCom) and Anil D. Ambani. The company firmly clarified that these developments have no bearing on its business operations, financial health, or stakeholder interests.

(This is a breaking news)

