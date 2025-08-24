‘No Impact on business, stakeholders’: Reliance clarifies CBI action on Reliance Communications

Reliance Infrastructure Limited (RInfra) has released a statement addressing recent media reports concerning the CBI’s actions involving Reliance Communications (RCom) and Anil D. Ambani. The company firmly clarified that these developments have no bearing on its business operations, financial health, or stakeholder interests.
(This is a breaking news)
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.