'No impact on our investment plans': Waaree Energies amid ongoing US investigations

Waaree Energies has affirmed that the US investigation into an alleged solar tariff evasion will not impact its investment plans in the country, including the expansion of its Texas facility and plans of setting up a solar cell manufacturing capability to reduce dependence on imports.

One of the largest vertically integrated solar modules manufacturers — Waaree is currently under scrutiny by US customs officials, who launched an inquiry last week into whether the company bypassed tariffs on Chinese-made solar cells and panels by allegedly mislabeling them as manufactured in India.

"The investigation has no impact on our investment plans. The Texas plant expansion from 1.6 GW to 3.2 GW is already underway," the firm noted, as reported by news agency PTI.

Investigation and expansion plans unaffected The company is proceeding with its expansion plans for its US solar module manufacturing plant in Houston, Texas

The facility, which began operations at the Houston plant in January this year with an initial installed capacity of 1.6 GW is currently being scaled up to 3.2GW by FY27.

The company also highlighted that its recent acquisition of US-based Meyer Burger assets is further solidifying its long-term manufacturing footprint in the country.

Response to the US customs investigation Waaree is cooperating with the US customs and and Border Protection (CBP) in its ongoing inquiry by providing them with all the necessary information, PTI noted.

"As a responsible corporate citizen, we have consistently complied with all applicable local laws and regulations," the company said, adding "our internal assessment indicates no material duty exposure, and we continue to engage transparently with CBP throughout this process."

The company also confirmed there has been no operational disruption or financial impact from the inquiry, with its US manufacturing operations and customer deliveries continuing as planned.

Future plans of the company Waaree is also exploring further localisation within the US, including the manufacturing of solar cells. It said that backward integration is a key strategic priority , and while the company already has significant solar cell manufacturing capability in India, it is exploring similar opportunities in the United States.

“We are evaluating options for US cell manufacturing in line with policy incentives and market demand, and any future investments will support our goal of becoming a holistic clean-energy transition company serving US customers end-to-end,” the firm said in a statement.

Waaree currently serves the US market through its Texas manufacturing facility, which intends to reduce reliance on imports by maintaining a diversified supply chain across multiple countries to avoid any single-source dependence, along with strictly complying with US trade regulations, the company told PTI.