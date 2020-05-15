No Indian company will be able to make it to the elite trillion dollar club till at least 2043, according to a new study. India's rupee trillionaire companies, like Reliance(RIL), NTPC, HDFC and TCS, find no mention in the report.

Comparisun, a business software comparison site, reports that technology giant Google will join tech behemoths Apple and Microsoft in hitting the $1 trillion mark by 2021. Amazon, which was part the of the club, but has briefly dropped out will join the elite club of companies by 2021.

The last of the Big Four tech companies, Facebook, whose market cap currently sits at around $665 billion, but has seen an average growth of 24% over the last five years, which, if continued, could see them join the club in 2022.

The list is followed by octagentarian Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathway and financial services provider Visa who could both hit $1 trillion valuations by 2023.

Photo credit: Comparisun

The business software comparison site has also released a list of world's first trillionaires. Amazon founder and CEO, Jeff Bezos, at his current rate of wealth growth, will be planet's first trillionaire.

RIL CEO Mukesh Ambani could become a trillionaire in 2033 when he will of 75 years of age, according to the research which said that Chinese real estate tycoon Xu Jiayin will follow Bezos to become the second trillionaire in the world in 2027.

Comparisun analysed historical valuations of world’s richest companies and individuals in an attempt to predict when they’ll join the trillion dollar club.

Methodology

Comparisun analysed the market capitalization of the 25 highest valued companies on the New York Stock Exchange according to Macrotrends, as well as the net worth of the richest 25 people in the world, according to Forbes, in both cases taking the last five years of data.

For both the studies about companies and CEOs, Comparisun calculated the average yearly % growth over the last five years and applied this rate of growth for each future year to try and predict how the value will change.

