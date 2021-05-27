MUMBAI : State-run Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), which is bound for privatization, has no intention to sell its stakes in either Indraprastha Gas (IGL) or Petronet LNG Ltd (PLL), a company official said on Thursday.

BPCL holds a 12.5% share in liquefied natural gas importer PLL, and a 22.5% stake in Delhi-based city gas distributor IGL. BPCL is a co-promoter of both companies, and holds board positions in them.

"We have no intention to pare our stake in either IGL or PLL. There would be a need for an open offer in line with Securities and Exchange Board of India regulations. We are working closely with the government of India on this to ensure that we avoid a requirement of open offer and the requirement of paring our stake, as we have a feeling that any paring of stakes would be value destructive for BPCL," N. Vijayagopal, chief finance officer, BPCL, told analysts after the company's fourth-quarter earnings call.

The government, which holds a 52.98% stake in BPCL, is in the process of privatizing the company. Thus the new owner of the company will have to make an open offer to the minority shareholders of Petronet and IGL for the acquisition of 26% shares.

The government had on 10 April opened BPCL's data room for prospective bidders to access.

Mining-to-oil conglomerate Vedanta and private equity firms Apollo Global and I Squared Capital's arm Think Gas are in the race to buy government stake in BPCL.

The stake sale is key to the government's plan to raise a record ₹1.75 lakh crore from disinvestment proceeds in FY22.

BPCL owns 35.3 million tonnes of refining capacity in the country through its 12 million tonne Mumbai unit, 15.5 million tonne Kochi refinery, and 7.8 million tonne Bina unit.

Through its 18,639 petrol pumps, 6,166 LPG distributor agencies, and 61 aviation fuel stations in the country, the new owner of BPCL will get around 15.33% of India's oil refining capacity and 22% of the fuel marketing share.

BPCL's scrip was trading at ₹472.15 a piece, up 0.18% from its previous close, on the BSE on Thursday.

