No intention of selling a stake in IGL or Petronet LNG: BPCL

"We have no intention to pare our stake in either IGL or PLL. There would be a need for an open offer in line with Securities and Exchange Board of India regulations. We are working closely with the government of India on this to ensure that we avoid a requirement of open offer and the requirement of paring our stake, as we have a feeling that any paring of stakes would be value destructive for BPCL," N. Vijayagopal, chief finance officer, BPCL, told analysts after the company's fourth-quarter earnings call.