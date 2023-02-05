No macroeconomic threat from turbulence around Adani: Govt
The government clearly does not see any uncertainty over the Adani group’s ability to service its debt
The turbulence in the Adani group and its reverberations across the Indian capital markets do not present any macroeconomic threat, four government officials said on the condition of anonymity.
