The turbulence in the Adani group and its reverberations across the Indian capital markets do not present any macroeconomic threat, four government officials said on the condition of anonymity.

In an initial assessment following the sharp erosion in Adani group shares after the issue of a scathing report by US short seller Hindenburg Research, the Union government noted that the conglomerate has robust, cash generating, established assets like airports and sea ports, which means there is no threat about the group entities facing any uncertainty over meeting its payment obligations.

The group’s revenue position continues to be comfortable in servicing its debt while the government doesn’t worry over share price volatility of a private enterprise, said one of the four officials cited above.

The government’s view that the sharp value erosion in the shares of Adani companies doesn’t pose a threat to macroeconomic stability is significant because in the past, the large corporate failure of IL&FS had prompted the government to intervene and replace the management of the group due to such worries. It had done so previously in the case of fraud hit-Satyam Computer Services Ltd. too.

The government also clearly does not see any uncertainty over the Adani group’s ability to service its debt. However, that view does not address the question of whether allegations raised by Hindenburg about certain financial transactions and alleged related party deals--rejected by the group in its media statements and response to Hindenburg Research—requires a probe by individual regulators. The four officials Mint spoke to did not say any such move is on the cards. “Nothing as of now," the second official said.

However, political pressure is mounting on the government to act with Parliament witnessing disruptions last week at the beginning of the budget session.

Governance at one of India’s corporate champions is being questioned by Hindenburg Research at a time New Delhi is trying to position itself as an investment destination and an alternative to China in the global supply chain. India, currently holding the G20 presidency, is betting on a fresh investment cycle after having cleaned up corporate and bank balance sheets to a large extent.

“If regulators get into overregulation about everything, then stock markets cannot grow," the first official said, adding that for instance, if the market regulator takes two years to verify every line in a draft share sale prospectus, then the market will dry up.

On 25 January, the Adani group rejected Hindenburg Research’s report and said the group has always been in compliance with all laws and maintains the highest standards of corporate governance but it recalled its ₹20,000 crore follow-on public offer on 1 February.

“LIC’s exposure to Adani group is less than 1% and SBI’s exposure is less than 0.6%. The exposure of these public institutions to these entities is so low that at a macroeconomic level, there is no threat," the third official said. The official acknowledged that public shareholders of the companies may suffer, but share price movement and the losses made on their risk capital by investors is not the government’s worry.

The official said that the group’s assets such as airports and sea ports are “real world assets generating cash" and that the debt servicing ability of group entities has not been called into question.

“The government doesn’t react to problems faced by individual companies. It is not a market issue as well. One company’s stock price going up and down...Valuation is not a policy issue. How the shareholders perceive the value of a company is left to them. Issues of IL&FS and Adani group are not comparable," the second official said.

Email queries sent to spokespeople at the ministries of finance and corporate affairs on Thursday, and to the Prime Minister’s office and to the Adani group on Friday remained unanswered.